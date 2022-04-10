Fake law degree credentials: Punjab and Haryana Bar Council panel removes Panipat advocate

The enrollment committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has removed a Panipat-based advocate from the roll of advocates, upon finding his law degree credentials to be fake.

According to the details available, Anil Kumar enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on December 29, 2016. As per the committee, comprising Karanjit Singh (Chairman), Suvir Sidhu and Ajay Chaudhary (members), the complaint as well as the verification report of the concerned university showed that Kumar had not cleared his final examination at the time of getting enrolled.

“This is a clear cut case of fraud as by giving fake documents, he obtained enrollment by tampering with records, that while issuing notice of motion, the committee had restrained the respondent advocate from appearing from the courts. The perusal of the file, of the respondent shows that he had given application for suspension his enrollment on August 21, 2021 and thereafter even without knowing that his license has been suspended, he moved application for resumption of his enrollment certificate on October 25, 2021. This act of the respondent shows he is trying to mislead the enrollment committee by giving aforesaid application,” read an order of the enrollment committee.

As per the order, a number of opportunities were given to Kumar but he failed to appear before them and now by sending a letter dated March 21, 2022, he sought setting aside of the present complaint. The matter has been adjourned for May 8, 2022.