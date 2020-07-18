Fake cricket league case: Prime accused gets interim bail

Kharar court on Friday granted interim bail to Ravinder Dandiwal- prime accused in the fake cricket league case. (Representational) Kharar court on Friday granted interim bail to Ravinder Dandiwal- prime accused in the fake cricket league case. (Representational)

Kharar court on Friday granted interim bail to Ravinder Dandiwal- prime accused in the fake cricket league case.

Dandiwal will need to surrender after August 28, meanwhile, another accused Durgesh was also granted bail.

Dandiwal was sent to the judicial custody on Thursday, after his five-day police remand had ended. His counsel said that they will file the regular bail application in the district and sessions court.

“The court granted interim bail to Dandiwal, we will file a plea for regular bail in the District and Sessions Court in a few days,” Dandiwal’s counsel RS Sarao said.

Another accused Durgesh, who was arrested from Delhi in connection with supplying high resolution cameras to Dandiwal for organising the matches at Sawara village, also got the interim bail till August 28.

Dandiwal was arrested on July 7 by the district police after The Indian Express reported on July 3 that the accused had organised a fake cricket league at Sawara village and streamed it live on some online sports portals. It was projected that the matches were played at Badulla in Sri Lanka.

Police booked eleven persons in this connection and identified 22 players who had taken part in the league.

