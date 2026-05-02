Fake call centre racket duping people on pretext of insurance policy busted, seven arrested

The case came to light after a resident of Kalka was cheated of Rs 1,97,500.

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Panchkula has claimed to have busted an organised inter-state cyber fraud racket that was allegedly operating a fake call centre from Delhi and duping people on the pretext of insurance policy maturity.

Seven accused have been arrested in the case, and nine mobile phones, 10 cheque books, and 10 ATM cards have been recovered from their possession, police said.

According to the police, the accused used to impersonate officials of reputed insurance companies and contact victims over phone. By sharing accurate details of their policies, they would gain the victims trust and then convince them to transfer money in the name of the final premium installment and tax payments.