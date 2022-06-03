Fake account of girl harrasses her friends online, posts vulgar comments on their profiles

The UT police have registered a case against unknown people for creating a fake profile of a school girl on Facebook and Instagram and using it to harass her friends. The accused would try to get the contact numbers of her friends and post inappropriate comments on their profile. The victim had known about the fake profile for about two months before and her parents found out after seeing her spend most of her time on her phone.

The cyber crime cell has blocked the fake profile and has also removed all comments made on other profiles. They have gotten in touch with the Facebook headquarters to find the IP address connected to the fake profile.

“The victim was under intense pressure. She was unable to understand who was operating her profile and her friends were blaming her. One day, her parents took her phone to find the reason behind their daughter’s distressed state”, a police officer said.

Sources said the victim and her friends who were troubled by the fake profile are all students. Police have not ruled out the possibility of the suspects being someone known to the victim. The case was registered following the complaint of the victim’s father under under the IT Act and Section 509 (word, act, gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC at Sector 34 police station.