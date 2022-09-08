scorecardresearch
Failure to provide land to SPCA: HC pulls up govt officials for not following SC orders

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj said, “Despite the directions having been repeatedly issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, no appropriate steps have been initiated.”

Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) asked the Principal Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry to appear on November 17, 2022, and also to explain as to why proceedings for contempt of court be not initiated against the said Principal Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary for willful disobedience of the directions passed by the Supreme Court of India, in the matters concerning failure to allocate/provide adequate land and other facilities to SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

The HC is hearing a petition filed by Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, over petitions alleging failure of the state authorities to allocate/provide adequate land and other facilities to SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) for the purpose of constructing animal shelters in its 15 districts.

“The state had been directed to file a status report at the time when notice of motion was issued. No such report has also been furnished. Besides, no tangible explanation has been put forth explaining the inaction on the part of the respondent State in implementing the provisions of Rule 4 of the Rules of 2001 as also the orders passed by SC,” the bench said.

