Failure to pay Rs 4 lakh to retired employee: Dist court orders auction of Haryana Transport DG’s car

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh has ordered that the official car of the director general of transport, Haryana, be auctioned after an application was filed by a retired inspector of Haryana Roadways. The vehicles attached by the court will be auctioned on July 31, if the department fails to pay the amount as per the court orders. But, if the payment is made before the date of auction, then it will not take place.

The order for the auction of HR 01W 0001 was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Barjinder Pal Singh after a retired employee of Haryana Roadways, Daler Singh, moved an execution application for not being paid Rs 5 lakh by the department. Though the department had made a part payment of Rs 1.16 lakh to the complainant, the court ordered the auction for failing to pay the total amount.

According to the civil suit, Daler mentioned that he joined the Haryana Roadways department on February 6, 1966, as conductor. He was promoted to the post of inspector on April 25, 1991, and he retired on April 30, 2002.

Daler mentioned that his junior in the department, Jai Pal, who belonged to a reserved category, had joined the department on February 18, 1968. The roadways department, however, promoted him promotion before him and he retired as manager. Daler further stated that similarly two other employees, Sher Singh and Meghraj Singh, were also promoted before him. So, Daler filed a civil suit in the district court and sought from the department through the court equal salary and equal pay scale like the three others as he had been drawing less than them.

On the civil suit, the ACJM court ruled in Daler’s favour on July 13, 2016, but when the Haryana Roadways did not make the payment to the complainant, he moved court. The ACJM court then ordered the attachment of the government vehicle of the DG, Transport.

Advocates D R Kainth and Vishal Gupta, the lawyers representing Daler Singh, argued in court that after the government vehicles were attached, the general manager of Haryana Roadways, Sonepat, had stated through his application in court that the order had been complied with, but not in total because only a part payment had been made to the complainant on May 25.

Hence the court did not recall the order of the warrant of attachment and proceeded with the sale of the attached property i.e the official (Honda City) car of the transport department’s director. Hence the official car of the director was ordered to be auctioned for sale. So, according to the court orders, the vehicles will be auctioned oin July 31 and a report has also been sought by the court by August 13.

