Failure to open FD in wife’s name: Punjab and Haryana HC warns man of legal action

NEARLY TWO months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered Jalandhar Police to provide necessary security to a runaway couple and ordered the man to deposit an amount of Rs 5 Lakh in his wife’s name, his failure to do so has resulted in passing of a fresh order asking him to deposit the amount in the form of a fixed deposit within 20 days and warning him to otherwise by ready for a legal action. Similarly, around 18 such cases have got revived where husbands have failed to deposit the amount in accordance with the court orders.

In the order passed on January 14, while allowing the plea for protection, Justice Ramendra Jain had ordered the man to deposit a sum of Rs 5 Lakh in the form of FDR for a period of five years in the name of his wife within a period of one month and asked him to submit a deposit copy of it with the court Registry within a period of two months. Since no proof was placed before the court in the given time, the case was recently again taken up.

“Petitioner No. 2 is directed to deposit the requisite amount in the name of petitioner No. 1 within 20 days from today, failing which he will be liable for criminal action that my be available in accordance with law,” Justice Jain said in the order passed on March 5, while directing the local police in Jalandhar to convey the order to the husband. The case will again be taken up on April 11 for further proceedings.

Since last year, the High Court regularly in a number of runaway couple cases to “test the bona fide of the boy as to whether he would be able to keep the marriage surviving” has ordered the husbands to create fixed deposits in the name of their wives. The amount ranges from Rs Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,00,000.

The couples, who marry against the wishes of the families, approach the High Court seeking protection from the threats alleged given by their families. However, the Jalandhar couple’s case is not the only instance where the husband has failed to comply with regard to creating a fixed deposit in the name of the wife.

On an average, 20-30 runaway couples approach the High Court each day seeking protection from the alleged threats received from their families for marrying outside their caste or religion. However, the Court in most cases simply orders the police to look into the claims of the couple and provide the protection if required, without insisting on any fixed deposit.