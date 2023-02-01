Failure to appear in court: Fresh FIRs against GBP

The owners of the Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP), a real estate firm, involved in the multi-crore property scam, were booked for not appearing in court despite being declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in multiple cases of forgery and cheating here on Tuesday.

The owners, Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta have been absconding for a while.

Police said that at least 19 FIRs have been registered against the four in the last one-and-a-half years. They were declared POs in December last year. The investigation revealed that Satish, Pardeep and Raman, who are brothers, escaped to a foreign country but there are indications that Anupam, is in India but hiding somewhere, police said.

Anupam had obtained an interim bail in one of the FIRs and was asked to join the investigation but failed.

A police officer said, “At least four FIRs were registered against the four for not appearing before the court. These cases were registered at Sector 17 police station. Satish, Raman and Pardeep are residents of Dera Bassi. Anupam is a resident of Sector 48”.

According to the FIR, the accused showed rosy pictures of residential and commercial places and took hefty sums as payments from the complainants on the pretext of delivering them residential and commercial spaced. However, neither were the properties delivered nor the money returned.

The total amount paid by the complainants was more than Rs 40 crore approximately. As many as as 150 complaints have so far been received against the owners of GBP for cheating investors on the pretext of selling them dwelling units in various housing projects in the peripheral areas of Chandigarh.