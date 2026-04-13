From Corridors of Power| Full on optics ahead of polls: Jalebis, Jalandhar and jibes

From frying jalebis to whipping up “spurious milk” on camera, Punjab’s politicians are clearly not leaving anything to chance as they warm up for next year’s Assembly elections. Optics, it seems, is now a full-fledged campaign strategy. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recently grabbed eyeballs with a video demonstration on how adulterated milk is allegedly concocted, with urea fertiliser and detergent thrown into a blender for effect. In a flourish that was equal parts daring and dramatic, Channi even consumed a small quantity to drive home the point. Message delivered, theatrics included.

Not far behind in this optics olympiad, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was spotted frying jalebis at a sweet shop, trading political rhetoric for syrupy symbolism and easy banter with locals. As elections inch closer, Punjab’s leaders are stepping out of conference rooms and into kitchens, streets, and shopfronts, blending spectacle with relatability in a bid to strike that elusive voter connect.

Jalandhar, the latest hotspot

Jalandhar is fast emerging as Punjab’s political nerve center ahead of the Assembly elections, with key players quietly, but decisively, gravitating towards the Doaba city. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann recently chose Jalandhar as the venue for his daughter’s birthday celebrations, a personal event that did not go unnoticed in political circles. Many saw it as more signal than sentiment, underscoring the city’s growing electoral weight.

Not to be outdone, his predecessor and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, now the Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, has built a house in the city and shifted base. Party insiders read this as a calculated move to consolidate his hold over the Doaba belt, with its sizeable population of PCs, a region that has often played kingmaker in Punjab’s politics.

With Mann, despite being an MLA from Dhuri, choosing Jalandhar for a personal celebration, tongues are wagging and theories abound. Why Jalandhar, many are asking, as the city steadily turns into the epicentre of electoral chess moves.

When school praise backfired

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, recently discovered how quickly a compliment can spiral in the age of social media. Speaking at a government school function, she praised the host institution as being “far more beautiful” than her daughter’s playway school in Chandigarh, a remark intended to showcase the Aam Aadmi Party government’s push on education.

The comment, however, took on a life of its own online. Netizens were quick to turn the spotlight back on the political class, with many suggesting that if government schools have indeed transformed so dramatically, public representatives could lead by example and enroll their own children there.

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This came even as the Chief Minister had, days earlier, emphasised that parents are free to choose schools for their wards. Yet, the episode underlined a familiar truth in politics, that public messaging and personal choices are constantly under scrutiny, and report cards are not just for students anymore.

Bittu’s praise or political design

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu has set political circles abuzz with a string of unusually generous remarks cutting across party lines, prompting speculation about the messaging behind the warmth. In one instance, Bittu praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, calling him a “good friend” and claiming the two often spoke for hours over the phone. The camaraderie became a talking point, he said, when he later issued a statement against Raghav Chadha. “The CM called me to say that he was being hounded for propping me up to make the remark.”

In another comment that raised eyebrows, Bittu said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian in high regard. “He thinks Khuddian is the best agriculture minister. He will do whatever Khuddian seeks for Punjab,” Bittu said on camera.

The back-to-back praise, generously distributed across political divides, has left observers guessing. Compliments in politics are rarely just compliments, and in poll-bound Punjab, even a kind word can carry the weight of a carefully calibrated signal.