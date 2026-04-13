From Corridors of Power| Full on optics ahead of polls: Jalebis, Jalandhar and jibes

From frying jalebis to whipping up “spurious milk” on camera, Punjab’s politicians are clearly not leaving anything to chance as they warm up for next year’s Assembly elections. Optics, it seems, is now a full-fledged campaign strategy. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recently grabbed eyeballs with a video demonstration on how adulterated milk is allegedly concocted, with urea fertiliser and detergent thrown into a blender for effect. In a flourish that was equal parts daring and dramatic, Channi even consumed a small quantity to drive home the point. Message delivered, theatrics included.
Not far behind in this optics olympiad, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was spotted frying jalebis at a sweet shop, trading political rhetoric for syrupy symbolism and easy banter with locals. As elections inch closer, Punjab’s leaders are stepping out of conference rooms and into kitchens, streets, and shopfronts, blending spectacle with relatability in a bid to strike that elusive voter connect.
Jalandhar, the latest hotspot
Jalandhar is fast emerging as Punjab’s political nerve center ahead of the Assembly elections, with key players quietly, but decisively, gravitating towards the Doaba city. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann recently chose Jalandhar as the venue for his daughter’s birthday celebrations, a personal event that did not go unnoticed in political circles. Many saw it as more signal than sentiment, underscoring the city’s growing electoral weight.
Not to be outdone, his predecessor and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, now the Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, has built a house in the city and shifted base. Party insiders read this as a calculated move to consolidate his hold over the Doaba belt, with its sizeable population of PCs, a region that has often played kingmaker in Punjab’s politics.
With Mann, despite being an MLA from Dhuri, choosing Jalandhar for a personal celebration, tongues are wagging and theories abound. Why Jalandhar, many are asking, as the city steadily turns into the epicentre of electoral chess moves.
When school praise backfired
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, recently discovered how quickly a compliment can spiral in the age of social media. Speaking at a government school function, she praised the host institution as being “far more beautiful” than her daughter’s playway school in Chandigarh, a remark intended to showcase the Aam Aadmi Party government’s push on education.
The comment, however, took on a life of its own online. Netizens were quick to turn the spotlight back on the political class, with many suggesting that if government schools have indeed transformed so dramatically, public representatives could lead by example and enroll their own children there.
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This came even as the Chief Minister had, days earlier, emphasised that parents are free to choose schools for their wards. Yet, the episode underlined a familiar truth in politics, that public messaging and personal choices are constantly under scrutiny, and report cards are not just for students anymore.
Bittu’s praise or political design
Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu has set political circles abuzz with a string of unusually generous remarks cutting across party lines, prompting speculation about the messaging behind the warmth. In one instance, Bittu praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, calling him a “good friend” and claiming the two often spoke for hours over the phone. The camaraderie became a talking point, he said, when he later issued a statement against Raghav Chadha. “The CM called me to say that he was being hounded for propping me up to make the remark.”
In another comment that raised eyebrows, Bittu said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian in high regard. “He thinks Khuddian is the best agriculture minister. He will do whatever Khuddian seeks for Punjab,” Bittu said on camera.
The back-to-back praise, generously distributed across political divides, has left observers guessing. Compliments in politics are rarely just compliments, and in poll-bound Punjab, even a kind word can carry the weight of a carefully calibrated signal.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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