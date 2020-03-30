‘Factory’s licence will be terminated if it fails to maintain standards,’ orders Ludhiana DC

He further said that if any person decides to stay back, the government will provide them with both boarding/lodging and food.(File/Reprresentational Image) He further said that if any person decides to stay back, the government will provide them with both boarding/lodging and food.(File/Reprresentational Image)

District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Pradeep Kumar Agrawal on Sunday said industrial units can apply for permission to operate from the general manager, District Industries Centre, by sending an email to curfewpermissionforindustry@gmail.com or contact him by phone (9417048930). He clarified that before granting permission, the district administration would carry out a detailed inspection of their premises on whether or not they can provide quarantine facility to their staff/workers. In case of any violation in this regard, their licenses would be terminated immediately.

In view of the lockdown in the district, industrial establishments have been closed and workers/officials/employees from other states who were working there have started their journeys back home. Some of them have started their journey on foot, which is a violation of the lockdown orders, said the DC.

‘Cannot be forced to pay rent’

To provide relief to such workers/officials/employees, Agrawal has issued an order under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, stating that house/vehra owners where such tenants reside should not demand this month’s rent from them, and that it can be taken a month later. If any persons demands rent from these persons, then he/she will be fined or face imprisonment or both. The DC said that complaints regarding such violations can be reported at 0161-2401347, 0161-2402347.

He further said that if any person decides to stay back, the government will provide them with both boarding/lodging and food.

