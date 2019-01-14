Factionalism in BJP will help us, says Chandigarh Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra

With just four councillors in the House, the Congress is pinning hope on the city BJP’s factionalism, which, as per the party, will “surely help” it in the upcoming mayoral polls on January 18. Of the four councillors, only one of them, Sheela Devi, is eligible to contest the mayoral election, reserved this year for SC candidates only. The other two posts that will be contested in this election, deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor, are open.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said, “ Though we have one SC candidate for the post of the mayor, we will hold a meeting at 11 am on Monday and then make an official announcement. We will contest on all the three posts.”

When asked if they had any hopes of winning as the BJP had a majority of councillors in the House, he said factionalism within the BJP is well known. “It will surely help us. You have seen how the BJP’s own councillors opposed the outgoing BJP Mayor Davesh Moudgil. This hampered the development works in the city,” he said.

Sheela Devi, who is sure of her nomination, said that the BJP’s groupism will help her win. “If party gives me an opportunity, I will surely fight. Last year, you saw the BJP’s own councillors didn’t let their own Mayor Davesh Moudgil work only because of the factionalism and they haven’t shied away in showing it out openly,” she said. Devi has remained the deputy mayor in the past.

After the meeting on Monday, the candidates will directly head to the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh building where nominations will be held. Mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor in Chandigarh are elected from amongst the elected councillors every year.