Facing financial crisis, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes to hand over Rs 110-crore work to UT

DUE TO paucity of funds, the Chandigarh civic body has proposed to ask the UT Administration to take over the Rs 110-crore work of road construction and community centres from them.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had prepared estimates of works amounting to Rs 110 crore, of which Rs 52 crore is for the recarpeting of roads within the jurisdiction of MC and the remaining amount is for the community centres.

A senior officer said that the proposal has been prepared and the issue will come up before the House and then be sent to the administration. “As we are unable to carry out this work due to the financial crisis, we have decided to prepare this proposal and after the House gives the formal go-ahead, we will send this to UT Administration,” he said.

There are many community centres in the city which either need renovation or are required to be re-constructed. “Even otherwise, we aren’t hoping for any additional funds from the administration. So it would be better if the administration takes over the work and gets it done,” added the official.

Because of the financial crisis, MC has already put the development agenda on hold. It has also been decided that no new development agenda would come up in the House meetings until there are funds with the MC.

Councillors had been raising the issue in the general house meetings that the contractors are not willing to come forward to do any work as MC had not been paying them in time.

As far as the financial status of the MC is concerned, the pending liabilities like salaries, pensions, utility bills which MC has to pay for 2018-19 add up to Rs 492 crore while its own receipts are Rs 171 crore. The total grant-in-aid which it has received from the UT Administration is Rs 267 crore. There is a shortfall of Rs 54 crore even for paying salaries, pensions and other necessary amount, not to talk of development works in the city amounting to Rs 250 crore. The corporation had passed a budget of Rs 910.76 crore for 2018-19 and it has been struggling to make payments to contractors for previous year’s works as well.

