Facing criticism and shortage of funds, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation cancels study tour

Following criticism from several quarters, the ‘much talked about’ study tour of the to Kerala and Kolkata has been cancelled. The tour, which included a stay at a five-star hotel and lavish spending, was planned for Rs 35 lakh public money, that now stands saved for the fund crunched civic body.

The five-day trip, one of the most expensive tours undertaken by the Chandigarh MC officials, was scheduled to begin on December 21. On being contacted, Mayor Rajesh Kalia said, “Our party president polls are due and then the Mayor elections too. Thus, the study tour has been cancelled.”

Chandigarh Newsline had reported earlier on public funds being wasted for the tour, as the councillors did not even know about the agenda of the ‘study tour’. Days after, the Congress had also released a statement and had affirmed that they would not join the study tour.

The Congress leaders had also written a letter to Mayor Kalia asking him to use the money for the city’s development work instead. The councillors had refused to budge from their stance, even as the Mayor convened a meeting to convince them to go for the study tour. However, sources had said that despite the Congress’ statement rejecting the study tour, two Congress women councillors were upset as they wanted to join the “junket”.

On the cancellation of the study tour, leader of opposition and Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “We are happy that the funds are saved and now the same funds can be used for development works. We were not against the tour, it was just that there was no agenda for it.”

Interestingly, the agenda mentioned for the trip said that the tour was being taken “to know the guidelines of recarpeting of roads and the parking situation, other than studying the smart city initiatives, urban planning matters, dealing with municipal solid waste and door-to-door segregation.

As many as 20 councillors had already given their consent for the trip, which was being made despite the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s claims that it was facing a cash crunch. Such was the enthusiasm for the trip that even before Municipal Corporation Commissioner KK Yadav gave his comments on the tour, he had received a letter from the Mayor stating that approval from the Adviser had already been given and thus funds be made available for the same.

The MC Commissioner was bypassed and a direct approval from the Adviser was taken so that the former would not be able to raise any objection on the trip. Recently, the councillors had taken trip to Leh Ladakh on the pretext of paying obeisance at Gurudwara Pathar Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Municipal Corporation has organised several study tours in the past to ‘study’ sanitation and water supply, however, no significant study has transformed into implementation in the city.

