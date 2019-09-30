Facebook post could be misleading: Police

THE FACEBOOK post purportedly taking the responsibility for murder of Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah, can be a tactic to mislead the police investigation about the actual assailants, a police officer said.

The post, which went viral merely half an hour after Sonu Shah’s murder, named two — Raju Basaudi and Kala Rana — of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for executing the crime. Basaudi’s real name is Raj Kumar, a resident of Basaudi village in Sonipat district. Rana is a resident of Yamunanagar district. Both are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A police officer with Special Task Force of the Haryana Police said, “Last month, we tracked the location of Raju Basaudi in Finland and Kazakistan. There are very thin chances of direct involvement of Raju Basaudi in the murder of Sonu Shah. Indeed, the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang cannot be ruled out but the post can be a misleading tactic. Basaudi is a parole jumper. Rana is a declared proclaimed offender. Haryana Police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on the head of Raju Basaudi.”

Sources said, “The involvement of one wanted man, Pawan Totla of Nahra village in Sonipat, cannot be ruled out. Totla is a close associate of Sampat Nehra, the others being Ankit Bhadu and Akshya Phalwan. Bhadu was shot dead in a police encounter at Zirakpur in February this year. Phalwan was arrested in Ropar in June this year. Pawan Totla is still absconding.”

A senior UT Police officer said, “Different teams were constituted for cracking the case. Teams are working on different theories. These included enmity during the deceased’s tenure in various jails like Ropar and Burail — enmity related to businesses he was running such as property dealing and finance, enmity related to various criminal cases that were registered against the deceased, enmity due to criminal cases that he got registered against other persons. Clues are to be gathered from call records of the deceased and injured.”