Facebook friend cheats woman of jewellery, `10k

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman was cheated of her gold jewellery, cell phone and Rs 10,000 by a man, who befriended her through social networking site Facebook. The incident happened at a hotel in Sector 22, Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The suspect had introduced himself to the victim as Shidharath Sharma, a resident of Ambala. Police said that on his Facebook profile, the suspect used to post pictures of bollywood celebrities and models. The victim is a resident of Sector 25 here.

She is married and a mother of two children. Police said that the suspect is believed to be in his 30s.

Sources said that the woman came in contact with the suspect seven months ago. The two were in constant touch with each other through chats and WhatsApp calls. They planned to meet each other at ISBT, Sector 17 Wednesday morning. The victim met the suspect at the bus station and the two briefly sat at an eatery for a brief time, where they consumed soft drinks.

“The suspect Shidharath Sharma told the victim that they should move to a safe place, otherwise someone would identify her at ISBT 17. The two checked into a hotel named Divya Deep in Sector 22. The victim alleged that in the hotel room, the man again offered her a soft drink but the drink was laced with intoxicants. She fell unconscious and when she regained consciousness, she found her jewellery, cell phone and Rs 10,000 missing,” a police officer said. A case was registered at PS 17.