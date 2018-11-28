F bar firing incident: Knew some of the assailants but not as friends or foes, says victim

“I knew some of the assailants by their names and faces but we were not friends or foes. As Sahdev Salaria’s birthday party was going on, suddenly something hit me in my stomach causing me immense pain. I instantly hit the ground. One of my friends, Satinder Singh, who was standing by my side did not realise that I had fallen. I caught hold of his leg and pleaded for help,” said Jaideep Singh who was shot at in F Bar in Sector 26 on the night of November 19.

Five assailants who fired gunshots and assaulted Jaideep Singh and three others — Yogeshwar Bhagat, Deepak Kundu and Pankaj Jakhar — are still at large. Those named in the FIR as accused are Rakesh Paswan, Chetan Munjal, Rinku, Arjun Thakur and Rohit. Except Arjun, all four assailants had joined the BJP in the presence of local MP Kirron Kher on November 5.

While Yogeshwar, Deepak and Pankaj were discharged from hospital, Jaideep was still admitted to PGI. His small intestine got punctured due to gunshot injury as the bullet pierced his stomach. Lying on bed in ward no. 1 of the general emergency in PGIMER, Jaideep hopes that Chandigarh Police shall soon arrest all those who shot at him.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Jaideep’s brother Deepak Singh who too was among the guests at the party said, “Party was going on in the basement of the bar. Liqour was being served. The area was packed with guests. There was loud music and visibility was also poor because of disco lights. When gunshots were fired, I thought somebody must have broken liquor bottles after getting drunk. But within moments, I spotted Jaideep lying on the floor. I realised that somebody has shot at him. Yogeshwar was too lying on the floor at a distance. By the time, Salaria had left the party venue. My friends and I rushed Jaideep and Yogeshwar to GMCH-32. Later, we got to know that Arjun Thakur and Pankaj Jakhar had fought with each other and Thakur’s supporters then fired gunshots. Jaideep’s friend Deepak Kundu had seen them firing at Jaideep and Yogeshwar.”

DSP (crime) Pawan Kumar, monitoring the investigation of F Bar firing case, said, “We are making efforts to arrest the accused who are still at large. We shall interact with Jaideep once he gets discharged from the hospital.”

Jaideep is the son of a Chandigarh policeman. He is also one of the partners who run Culture Brew Exchange, another club in Sector 26. He has also remained students’ union president at SD College, Sector 32, and is a member of BJYM.