F Bar firing incident: Court grants bail to restaurant owner

THE DISTRICT court on Monday granted bail to Gunkaran Singh, the owner of F Bar, who has been accused of destroying evidence in the firing incident during the pre-birthday party of local leader Sahdev Salaria, an aide of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, at a restaurant-cum-disc in Sector 26 on the night of November 19.

The bail was granted by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh on the furnishing of a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

The Chandigarh Police opposed the bail plea of Gunkaran Singh, stating that there is sufficient evidence against the accused. If his bail is granted, he can tamper with the evidence and hamper the investigation of the case as the other accused are still absconding, the police contended.

Defence counsel Terminder Singh argued that Gunkaran had been falsely implicated in the case as he was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. The counsel said that there is no evidence against Gunkaran, that he had any link with the attackers and sections under which he has been arrested, i.e sections 201 and 188 of the IPC, are bailable offence. The CCTV footage submitted in the court shows the presence of Sahdev Salaria at the spot and giving a wrong statement to the police but no action has been taken against him.

The public prosecutor argued that the case is registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and five accused are yet to be arrested. Therefore, the bail should not be granted. On this, the defence counsel argued that there is no evidence against Gunkaran under Section 307 of the IPC, and the sections applied against him are 201 and 188 of the IPC. The public prosecutor is misguiding the court, the counsel contended.

The court then gave an hour’s time to the public prosecutor to get clear facts for arguing on the matter. When the argument resumed, the public prosecutor could not clear the facts against the accused. The court thus granted bail to Gunkaran. Salaria’s birthday was on November 20 and the pre-birthday party was held in the basement of F Bar on November 19. Five BJP workers, who recently joined the party, allegedly fired shots under the influence of alcohol.

An FIR against the five BJP workers, identified as Chetan Munjal, Rinku, Arjun and Rohit, alias Rimy, both sons of police officers, and Rajesh Paswan for an attempt to murder and under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh. The accused are absconding.