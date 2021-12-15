Eye on polls, Cabinet approves allotment of 25,000 EWS houses

To provide constructed houses to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the society across the state, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved invitation of applications for allotment of 25,000 EWS houses to be constructed by various urban development authorities.

The applications for these houses along with necessary documents would be invited from the eligible applicants as per approved policy. The dwelling units would have carpet area of approx 30 sq.m.

This pro-poor scheme would be instrumental in benefitting nearly 25,000 EWS families of the state. A decision in this regard was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan on Tuesday.

Relief to developers

With a view to give relief to developers and boost real estate sector in the state, the Cabinet decided to reduce 10% simple interest and an additional 3% penal interest on outstanding dues of developers such as of EDC to 8.5% compounded annually in urban development authorities. Besides, the Cabinet also decided to drop normal and penal rates of interest to 7.5% compounded annually and 10% compounded annually in future for new as well as ongoing projects.

Foodgrain transport

Ahead of procurement season for the year 2022-23, beginning from April 1, 2022, the Cabinet has approved the Punjab Food Grains Labour & Cartage Policy and the Punjab Food Grains Transportation Policy for the year 2022 for labour and cartage and transportation of food grains from mandis to its storage points respectively.

Religious buses

The Cabinet approved exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax to contract carriage vehicles (up to 16 seater), buses of religious organisations and stage carriage buses (upto 35 seater) during pandemic. With these decisions, the existing rates would be reduced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 20,000 per bus per year for all types of stage carriage buses (upto 35 seats, private/STUs) and to withdraw 5% annual increase in the rate of Motor Vehicle Tax. Besides, giving exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax to contract carriages upto 16 seater from May 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and buses of religious places from March 23, 2020 to December 31, 2020, a government statement said.

medical college posts

The Cabinet also approved creation of 775 posts, including Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officers, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, by upgrading 28 health Institutions (PHCs, CHCs, SDHs). The Cabinet also gave approval for opening of new Trauma Centre at Community Health Centre at Morinda, the constituency of the CM.

Central jail, Goindwal

The Cabinet also gave sanction for creation and filling of 513 new posts to operationalise newly constructed Central Jail at Goindwal Sahib.

229 schools to be upgraded

The Punjab Cabinet also gave approval to upgrade 229 schools to different levels viz. 46 Elementary to Middle schools, 100 Middle to High schools and 83 High to Senior Secondary schools.