Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Eye on poll-bound states, Punjab’s AAP govt gives nod to restore old pension scheme, clears 6% DA

“A historic decision has been taken. Your government is going to restore the old pension scheme, the Cabinet has given in-principle approval to this decision. We stand by our employees. What we promised, we delivered,” Mann said.

The restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been a major demand of state government employees. (File Photo)

The Punjab government Friday approved to restore the old pension scheme for its employees and decided to give six per cent dearness allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners, with effect from October 1 this year, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann terming the decisions as a Diwali gift.

"A historic decision has been taken. Your government is going to restore the old pension scheme, the Cabinet has given in-principle approval to this decision. We stand by our employees. What we promised, we delivered," Mann said.

He said the employees will be given the option of adopting the old pension scheme or the current one. He said that modalities of the old pension scheme for the employees will be worked out.

The restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been a major demand of state government employees.

The state government’s decision has come ahead of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, where AAP is trying its luck. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that the AAP would restore the old pension scheme in the two poll-bound states, if it is voted to power in the upcoming polls. He termed the new pension scheme “unfair”.

“We had promised that we would implement the old pension scheme in Punjab. Today Bhagwant Mann fulfilled the promise. Congratulations to all the employees of Punjab,” Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, said in a tweet in Hindi.

The old pension scheme should be restored and implemented all over the country, he said. “If the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat give (us) a chance, we will implement OPS (old pension scheme) there too,” Kejriwal added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:39:58 am
