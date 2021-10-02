Eye on elections, UT civic body to start ‘Corporation Aapke Dwar’

With Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s five-year term coming to an end in December, the civic body will begin “Corporation Aapke Dwar” with the Mayor and officials going to the residents’ doorsteps from October 3 onwards.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma while speaking to The Indian Express said, “We will be going to each and every ward asking the residents if they have any grievances. We will seek their suggestions on what can be improved and ask whether officials have answered to their issues in the recent past.”

The Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “Jahan marzi chale jaayen…is baar log pagal nahi banenge…(The Corporation can go anywhere…but this time the people will not be fooled.)”

“All these years these councilors weren’t reminded of resolving our problems. But now they will come with the officials to the wards to give false assurances”, Bittu added.

ISSUES AILING THE CORPORATION

As the civic body gears up to launch “Corporation Aapke Dwar”, the garbage management continues to be an area of concern, with the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) unhappy with the the waste management policy and its functioning. They stated that the MC imposed this policy upon the residents unilaterally and arbitrarily.

“It needs to be scrapped or modified to make it workable. The MC has miserably failed to manage garbage in the city. The poor management has led to residents paying almost three times the charges they would normally have to pay for waste collection. ” it was stated by the FOSWAC.

The members stated that the waste collection rates were announced based on the area of a plot but are being charged kitchen-wise instead.

Non-residents are being charged in their water bills and landlord do not concern themselves with tenant bills, FOSWAC said. They added, “There is no mechanism to resolve the complaints. There are instances of grossly wrong & hefty bills. We suggest that this work be handed over to willing RWAs. They will manage your garbage trucks and the MC will also save Rs. 30 crore,”