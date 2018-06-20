Eye on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah calls Haryana leaders to Delhi on June 22

BJP President Amit Shah wants to meet with senior party leaders from Haryana . (PTI file photo) BJP President Amit Shah wants to meet with senior party leaders from Haryana . (PTI file photo)

BJP president Amit Shah has summoned senior party leaders from Haryana to Delhi on June 22 to discuss the strategy for the 2019 parliamentary polls. Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Rajiv Jain, media adviser to Chief Minister M L Khattar, said the meeting had been called to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

A party leader said that BJP’s in-charge of Haryaba Anil Jain, state unit president Subhash Barala, union ministers Birender Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gujjar and some Haryana ministers will also attend the meeting, apart from Khattar.

The party had contested the 2014 parliamentary polls in alliance with Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) led by former CM Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi. HJC had fielded candidates from two parliamentary constituencies, Hisar and Sirsa, but lost both seats. Now, Kuldeep Bishnoi had merged his party with Congress.

From Rohtak parliamentary seat, Congress’s Deepender Singh Hooda had defeated BJP’s Om Prakash Dhankar. Later, Dhankar won Assembly polls and joined the BJP government as minister. BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Dharambir Singh, has been expressing his unwillingness to contest next Lok Sabha poll preferring to contest Assembly elections.

BJP MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini has already hinted at formation of a new political outfit. In case he moves forward, the saffron party may have to look for a new face from Kurukshetra. “It’s too early to guess about the new candidates. The party will field candidates from all 10 seats keeping in view the winnablity factor and performance of the individual candidates,” said a party leader.

