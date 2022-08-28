scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Eye donation fortnight begins at PGIMER, several events planned

This fortnight aims to create mass public awareness and bridge the gap between the demand and supply of cornea.

This year, a lecture series is being organised for eye donation in schools, colleges and public places for public awareness. (Express photo)

As the nation observes the 37th National Eye Donation fortnight, the campaign has also started at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

As part of the 15-day campaign celebrated every year, health institutes and other stakeholders are encouraged to campaign for mass public awareness about eye donation and to motivate citizens to pledge their eyes after death.

Currently, around 1.1 million people are corneal blind in India and the current annual transplant number in the country is 25,000- 30,000. In PGIMER, around 2,800 patients are waiting for their corneal transplantation but the hospital gets only 600-700 corneas every year. This fortnight aims to create mass public awareness and bridge the gap between the demand and supply of cornea.

More from Chandigarh

This year, a lecture series is being organised for eye donation in schools, colleges and public places for public awareness. In addition, painting competitions, article writing competitions, and other activities are being organised in schools on eye donation and the winners will be felicitated at Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER. Besides, messages of eye donation are being displayed at prominent places, including religious places, in collaboration with Lions Club Central, Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:29:32 am
Next Story

Arms license case: MLA Ansari declared proclaimed offender

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement