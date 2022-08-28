Eye donation fortnight begins at PGIMER, several events planned

As the nation observes the 37th National Eye Donation fortnight, the campaign has also started at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

As part of the 15-day campaign celebrated every year, health institutes and other stakeholders are encouraged to campaign for mass public awareness about eye donation and to motivate citizens to pledge their eyes after death.

Currently, around 1.1 million people are corneal blind in India and the current annual transplant number in the country is 25,000- 30,000. In PGIMER, around 2,800 patients are waiting for their corneal transplantation but the hospital gets only 600-700 corneas every year. This fortnight aims to create mass public awareness and bridge the gap between the demand and supply of cornea.

This year, a lecture series is being organised for eye donation in schools, colleges and public places for public awareness. In addition, painting competitions, article writing competitions, and other activities are being organised in schools on eye donation and the winners will be felicitated at Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER. Besides, messages of eye donation are being displayed at prominent places, including religious places, in collaboration with Lions Club Central, Chandigarh.