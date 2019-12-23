Extreme cold days ahead, temperature to dip further after Christmas, says Met

The residents of Chandigarh were given a slight respite from the nippy winter weather as the minimum temperature increased by two degrees to 10 degree celsius in the city on Sunday. (Express File photo: Kamleshwar Singh) The residents of Chandigarh were given a slight respite from the nippy winter weather as the minimum temperature increased by two degrees to 10 degree celsius in the city on Sunday. (Express File photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

After the shortest day of the year proving to be a significantly cold day, with a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees, the residents of Chandigarh were given a slight respite from the nippy winter weather as the minimum temperature increased by two degrees to 10 degree celsius in the city on Sunday.

The temperature is predicted to remain almost the same throughout the upcoming week, with Friday set to be the coldest with the minimum temperature possible dropping to 8 degree Celsius. For those looking forward to Christmas, Wednesday shall remain bearably cold, with minimum temperatures projected as 10 degrees Celsius on the day. After Christmas however, the temperature is likely to drop further until new years’ eve, bringing in potentially extremely cold days at the end of the year, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Unlike Chandigarh, in certain parts of the neighboring Punjab and Haryana, Christmas day will prove to be much colder, with cold wave like situations prevalent in certain isolated places in the sates.

With partly foggy skies, and shallow to moderate fog engulfing the city especially in the morning and the evening on Sunday, residents should be prepared for a similar level of fog in the city, excepting a few isolated places, where fog could prove to be denser than the rest of the city.

Though the weather conditions shall remain mostly dry in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, many parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to face intense fog, reducing visibility and impacting transport, railway and aviation sectors. Ludhiana in Punjab for example, reported very dense fog with visibility as low as 20 meters, and Karnal in Haryana reported a slightly higher visibility of 40 meters.

In Chandigarh as well, as the temperatures are likely to drop towards the end of the year and visibility might likely be reduced to zero in the mornings and evenings in some parts of the city, adversely effecting traffic.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App