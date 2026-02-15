Extortion threat to actress Himanshi Khurana in Mohali; FIR registered, cyber probe on

Gangster claims from abroad, demands Rs 10 crore; police also probe similar threat to Mohali jeweller

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 09:52 AM IST
himanshi khuranaNecessary security arrangements have been made for the actress. (Photo: Instagram/@iamhimanshikhurana)
Police have registered an FIR after film actress Himanshi Khurana received a threatening email demanding extortion. The case was lodged at Sohana Police Station on Saturday under Sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to officials, the complaint stated that the threat was sent to the actress’s official email ID along with a voice note. In the message, the accused claimed to be a gangster operating from abroad and demanded Rs 10 crore, warning of serious consequences if the money was not paid.

SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said, “As soon as the complaint was received, police took the matter seriously, registered a case immediately and launched an investigation. The cyber cell has also been involved to trace the source of the email and the voice message.”

He added that police are examining the server and IP address used to send the email. Mohali Police said efforts are underway to identify and reach the accused on the basis of technical evidence. Necessary security arrangements have been made for the actress.

Jeweller extortion case

Mohali Police have also launched an investigation into a complaint filed by a Sector-23, Chandigarh-based jeweller. The victim, a resident of Sector-79, Mohali, is currently hospitalised due to illness. His wife informed police that when he opened his tablet for work, he noticed several WhatsApp calls and messages from a foreign number demanding Rs 5 crore.

According to the complaint, when the call was answered, the caller identified himself as Shaganpreet Singh and claimed links with the Davinder Bambiha Group. He allegedly threatened serious consequences, including death, if the money was not paid. The cyber cell is tracing the foreign number, while security has been tightened amid rising extortion threats in the region.

