Extortion threat to actress Himanshi Khurana in Mohali; FIR registered, cyber probe on

Police have registered an FIR after film actress Himanshi Khurana received a threatening email demanding extortion. The case was lodged at Sohana Police Station on Saturday under Sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to officials, the complaint stated that the threat was sent to the actress’s official email ID along with a voice note. In the message, the accused claimed to be a gangster operating from abroad and demanded Rs 10 crore, warning of serious consequences if the money was not paid.

SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said, “As soon as the complaint was received, police took the matter seriously, registered a case immediately and launched an investigation. The cyber cell has also been involved to trace the source of the email and the voice message.”