Extortion calls: Chandigarh Police register five cases in three years, solve none

THE CHANDIGARH Police has failed to crack any of the cases related to extortion and ransom calls involving dreaded gangsters despite the fact that the identity of the callers is in the public domain. A total of five FIRs were registered in Chandigarh alleging extortion calls in the last three years.

Advertising

In two of the cases, victims first paid the amount to the callers and then lodged FIRs. One such case was of Harpreet Singh Harry of Sector 9. Son of local businessman Kirpal Singh, a resident of Sector 10, he was kidnapped in February last year. The kidnappers had initially demanded Rs 1 crore but agreed to release Harry on payment of a few lakhs. In this case, involvement of Punjab gangster Harry Chatha was established. Although the case is still under investigation, victim Harry died after falling off the roof of his Gurdev Studio in Sector 17 on July 29 last year.

The second case pertained to local businessman Harjinder Bajaj of Sector 35, who was kidnapped from his house and released after receiving a ransom of Rs 40 lakh in September 2017. The involvement of gangster Vicky Gounder was established but the police failed to make any progress. Subsequently, Gounder was gunned down in a police encounter near Punjab-Rajasthan border in Fazilka district in January 2018. The Chandigarh Police has failed to establish the identity of others who along with Gounder were involved in the kidnapping.

SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “Such cases take time to crack. All these cases are still under investigation. We are in touch with Punjab, Haryana and Delhi Police in connection with these cases. The big hurdle in such cases is that extortion calls were made through WhatsApp. In four cases, we came to know that the callers are sitting abroad. In the killing of Sonu Shah as well, we were conveyed by Haryana Police that one of the suspects who claimed the responsibility for killing could be hiding abroad.”

Sandeep Rehan, an NRI Punjabi singer and composer, received an extortion call for Rs 20 lakh on his WhatsApp number from a fugitive gangster, Sukhpreet Singh Budha, when he was in Chandigarh on March 17 this year. The Chandigarh Police lodged an FIR but failed to make any progress.