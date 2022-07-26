Extension sought for three IAS officers | Murmurs in bureaucracy: ‘Haryana should consider extensions for other officers also’

As the Haryana government keenly waits for the Centre to give its nod for extension in service for three of its senior IAS officers, who are close to their retirements, there are murmurs within the ranks of its bureaucracy that the state should consider giving extensions to other officers too.

The state government had sent two letters – on July 12 and July 13 – to the Centre to seek extension in service of three senior IAS officers — PK Das, Devender Singh, and Rajeev Arora — for two years. All three are scheduled to retire on July 31 this year.

Apart from this, the state government has also sought repatriation of three IAS officers — Vivek Joshi, Abhilaksh Likhi and Sukriti Likhi — who are currently on Central deputation.

In its communications, the state government pointed out that as many as 23 officers are retiring in the next two years, which is likely to lead to a shortage of officers. Four IAS officers have already retired this year.

The state government’s request has, however, led to heartburn among senior IAS officers who were eyeing the important posts that are currently being held by Rajeev Arora, PK Das and Devender Singh. A 1986 batch IAS officer, Das is looking after the revenue and power departments, while 1987 batch IAS officer Devender Singh has charge of departments like town and country planning and urban estates. Rajeev Arora, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is looking after home and health departments.

A section of IAS officers suggested that a uniform policy should be adopted to give extension to all 23 bureaucrats who are retiring in the next two years. Requesting anonymity, an IAS officer said, “This will be a new system of extension in service to the IAS officers, as till now such extension was limited to the state’s Chief Secretary only. This will set a precedent, which may be followed by successive governments. Before taking a call, the Central government will need to factor in a lot of considerations, because it may prompt other states to make similar demands too. As of now, the state government has been just offering extension in tenures to IAS officers for three-months with limited powers. Normally additional charge is not given under such arrangement of re-employment.”

The IAS officers, waiting for elevation to key posts, stated that earlier too the state government had functioned in a smooth manner even when some of its senior bureaucrats retired. A second IAS officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “The charge of administrative secretary can be given to any officer who has the rank of secretary. Presently, there are several IAS who have been elevated to the rank of secretary.” The state has a cadre strength of 215 IAS officers and 41 of them are vacant. With around half a dozen officers on Central deputation, the state at present is left with just 169 IAS officers.