scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Extension sought for three IAS officers | Murmurs in bureaucracy: ‘Haryana should consider extensions for other officers also’

The state government had sent two letters – on July 12 and July 13 – to the Centre to seek extension in service of three senior IAS officers — PK Das, Devender Singh, and Rajeev Arora — for two years. All three are scheduled to retire on July 31 this year.

Written by Sukhbir Siwach | Chandigarh |
July 26, 2022 4:27:20 am
Apart from this, the state government has also sought repatriation of three IAS officers — Vivek Joshi, Abhilaksh Likhi and Sukriti Likhi — who are currently on Central deputation.

As the Haryana government keenly waits for the Centre to give its nod for extension in service for three of its senior IAS officers, who are close to their retirements, there are murmurs within the ranks of its bureaucracy that the state should consider giving extensions to other officers too.

The state government had sent two letters – on July 12 and July 13 – to the Centre to seek extension in service of three senior IAS officers — PK Das, Devender Singh, and Rajeev Arora — for two years. All three are scheduled to retire on July 31 this year.

Apart from this, the state government has also sought repatriation of three IAS officers — Vivek Joshi, Abhilaksh Likhi and Sukriti Likhi — who are currently on Central deputation.

In its communications, the state government pointed out that as many as 23 officers are retiring in the next two years, which is likely to lead to a shortage of officers. Four IAS officers have already retired this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

The state government’s request has, however, led to heartburn among senior IAS officers who were eyeing the important posts that are currently being held by Rajeev Arora, PK Das and Devender Singh. A 1986 batch IAS officer, Das is looking after the revenue and power departments, while 1987 batch IAS officer Devender Singh has charge of departments like town and country planning and urban estates. Rajeev Arora, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is looking after home and health departments.

A section of IAS officers suggested that a uniform policy should be adopted to give extension to all 23 bureaucrats who are retiring in the next two years. Requesting anonymity, an IAS officer said, “This will be a new system of extension in service to the IAS officers, as till now such extension was limited to the state’s Chief Secretary only. This will set a precedent, which may be followed by successive governments. Before taking a call, the Central government will need to factor in a lot of considerations, because it may prompt other states to make similar demands too. As of now, the state government has been just offering extension in tenures to IAS officers for three-months with limited powers. Normally additional charge is not given under such arrangement of re-employment.”

More from Chandigarh

The IAS officers, waiting for elevation to key posts, stated that earlier too the state government had functioned in a smooth manner even when some of its senior bureaucrats retired. A second IAS officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “The charge of administrative secretary can be given to any officer who has the rank of secretary. Presently, there are several IAS who have been elevated to the rank of secretary.” The state has a cadre strength of 215 IAS officers and 41 of them are vacant. With around half a dozen officers on Central deputation, the state at present is left with just 169 IAS officers.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement