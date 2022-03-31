Extension of central civil service rules to Chandigarh Centre ignores Punjab govt opposition, issues notification for implementation

Despite the Punjab government opposing the move, the Centre on Wednesday issued a notification regarding the implementation of the central civil service rules on the Chandigarh Administration employees.

Amit Shah, during his visit last Sunday to inaugurate many city projects, made the announcement. The rules shall come into force from April 1, 2022.

Who does this move impact?

The move impacts 16,000 employees working under the Chandigarh Administration. Till now Punjab civil service rules were applicable to them.

Several unions are happy with this change as now the retirement age has increased from 58 to 60 and the child care leave for women employees has increased from one to two years.

A senior official of UT Cadre, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “I personally feel that the action taken by the Union Home Minister is in the interest of the UT Administration’s employees. This will definitely help in streamlining a working system in the Administration. We are governed by one set of rules now. Currently, there is a mixture of Punjab and Centre rules which leads to confusion.”

Transfer of employees

The notification also mentioned that all employees shall be subject to transfer from one department to another. It stated that a person appointed to the services and posts under the administrative control of the Administrator shall be subject to transfer from one department to another as long as such a transfer does not adversely affect the pay and allowances, seniority or promotion and other financial benefits.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the provision to Article 309 of the Constitution and in supersession of the Conditions of Service of Union Territory of Chandigarh Employee Rules, 1992, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the President hereby makes the following rules regulating the conditions of service of persons appointed to the services and posts under the administrative control of the Administrator of the Union territory of Chandigarh. These rules may be called the Union territory of ChandigarhEmployees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022. They shall come into force on the 1st of April 2022.”

The conditions of service for persons appointed to posts that fall under the control of the Administrator, especially in groups A, B and C, will be the same as those in civil services. It was stated that the same rules and orders shall be applicable to these employees, other than when a provision in this regard is made by the President.

Similarly, the condition of service for group D under Administrative control will be the same as group C posts in the central civil services, unless a provision in this regard is made by the President.