Explosion in illegal firecracker unit kills one in Ludhiana; two injured

An explosion in an illegal firecracker unit allegedly running inside a home left at least one person dead and two others injured, in Jodhan village of Ludhiana district late on Tuesday.

The Ludhiana Rural Police said that the firecracker unit was running “illegally” inside the house, when the powerful explosion took place.

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Kaif Shah, 19, who was declared dead on arrival at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH).

Alisha, 16 and Naushad, 50, were injured and rushed to DMCH for treatment.

DSP (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said that at least 15 people were present in the house when the explosion occurred but luckily most of them “were unharmed” and rushed out. “A part of the house where the explosion occurred collapsed,” said the DSP.