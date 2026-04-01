Explosion in illegal firecracker unit kills one in Ludhiana; two injured

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An explosion in an illegal firecracker unit allegedly running inside a home left at least one person dead and two others injured, in Jodhan village of Ludhiana district late on Tuesday.
The Ludhiana Rural Police said that the firecracker unit was running “illegally” inside the house, when the powerful explosion took place.
Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Kaif Shah, 19, who was declared dead on arrival at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH).
Alisha, 16 and Naushad, 50, were injured and rushed to DMCH for treatment.
DSP (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said that at least 15 people were present in the house when the explosion occurred but luckily most of them “were unharmed” and rushed out. “A part of the house where the explosion occurred collapsed,” said the DSP.
“Prima facie, explosion occurred after heavy quantities of potash and other explosives stored in the house caught fire,” he added.
One of the injured, Alisha, received burns on her scalp. She was stated to be stable after surgery. Naushad was also under observation and stable, said police.
DSP Khosa said that an FIR was being registered at Jodhan police station against the house owner and others who had rented the house from him. “The house was being used to manufacture firecrackers illegally. We are booking the owner and the tenants under the Explosives Act,” said the DSP.
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