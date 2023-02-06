Explained: Why 7 PU colleges not brought under Central Service Rules?

More than 1,200 teaching and non-teaching staff members of at least seven privately managed government-aided colleges affiliated to Panjab University (PU) have been on protest since February 2 demanding the inclusion of their services under the Central Service Rules (CSR) announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March 2022. Though the Chandigarh administration with its December 2022 notification brought the faculties of eight government colleges affiliated to PU under the CSR, it left out the seven privately managed government-aided colleges.

What are Central Service Rules? When it came into effect in Chandigarh?

Central Service Rules (CSR) govern the central government employees. To bring the services of employees of Chandigarh administration under the umbrella of central government was a long-pending demand. The demand was fulfilled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March 2022. Shah had announced that the UT administration employees will come under CSR, which will automatically increase the age of retirement. Chandigarh administration employees will be given salaries and other financial benefits on the pattern of central government – changing it from Punjab Service Rules pattern.

Why 7 colleges were left out?

“There is a reason and technicality why the privately managed government-aided colleges were not brought under CSR unlike the government colleges. The aided colleges are being given 95% grant as per Punjab Regulation Act, 1992. Their services and other matters are on the pattern of Punjab rules. If we want to bring them under CSR, then the Punjab Regulation Act, 1992, must be amended which we cannot do. In our view, the senate of Panjab University (PU) must pass a resolution and then forward it to the ministry of home affairs (MHA). If MHA gives the green light, we (UT administration) will accept it,” Adviser (UT) Dharam Pal said. The December 2022 notification issued by the UT administration stated, “In future, as the pay scale of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be notified, the same will be made applicable to the teachers and equivalent cadre in the government colleges of Chandigarh by virtue of this notification and will have no concern with the government of Punjab.”

Why there is demand from aided colleges to bring them under CSR?

“The UGC governs all the government and government-aided colleges affiliated to PU in Chandigarh. But as the staff of aided colleges have been left out, they are deprived of many benefits. The retirement age of staff members in government colleges is now 65 years, but ours is 60 years. The probation period benefits are not given to us. Child care leave is not there for us. Non-teaching staff members have been struggling for promotions,” Sumit Goklaney, convener of Joint Action Committee (JAC) which is pursuing the matter, said.

Which are the privately managed government-aided colleges in Chandigarh?

DAV College, Sector 10; MCM DAV College, Sector 36; GGDSD College, Sector 32; Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36; Sri Guru Singh Gobind College for Women, Sector 26; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26; and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 35. There are more than 4,500 students studying in these institutes. Around 450 teaching staff and around 700 non-teaching staff members are employed in these institutes. These institutes are affiliated to PU.