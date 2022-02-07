Explained: Dera Sacha Sauda chief out of jail; can his release have an impact on voting in Punjab?

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, was released on furlough for 21 days on Monday (February 7).

Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district — where he is serving separate life sentences for two murders, and 20 years for rape — less than two weeks before the Assembly elections in neighbouring Punjab.

The BJP, which rules Haryana, is trying its best to prevent the Congress from returning to power in the February 20 polls in Punjab.

On what grounds was the Dera chief released?

Ram Rahim had been trying to get out of prison ever since he completed three years of his sentence. His earlier attempts to seek parole had been rejected by the district administration, citing the possibility of disruption of law and order.

After he was convicted of rape by the Special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017, his followers had gone on the rampage across the state.

In 72 hours of mayhem, especially in Panchkula and Sirsa, clashes between police and protesters had led to the deaths of at least 38 people.

This time, Ram Rahim submitted a written request for furlough to the Jail Superintendent in Rohtak, who forwarded the application to the Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner with his comments. The Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner then submitted their recommendations to the Divisional Commissioner, Rohtak, who approved the 21-day furlough.

This will be the longest that Ram Rahim will be staying out of prison since his conviction. He will be required to stay within his premises in Gurgaon during the February 7-27 furlough period.

Does Dera Sacha Sauda have a presence in Punjab?

The Dera claims it has lakhs of followers in the state. It has significant influence in the Malwa region, that has 69 of the 117 seats in the Assembly.

The Malwa region comprises the districts of Ferozepur, Bathinda, Muktsar, Sangrur, Mansa, Patiala, Barnala, Faridkot, Moga, Ludhiana, and Mohali.

The majority of the Dera’s followers are Dalits. Several groups of Dalits had complained to Congress leaders about alleged harassment by police after the violence following Ram Rahim’s conviction.

At 32%, Punjab has the largest share of Dalit population among all states in the country.

Can Ram Rahim’s presence outside jail impact the Punjab elections?

Even though the Dera has a political wing, Ram Rahim has always claimed that his followers are free to support any political party or candidate they like. He has claimed that he does not issue any political diktat to them. That, however, may be only technically true — if at all.

In the elections of 2002, after which Capt Amarinder Singh became Chief Minister for the first time, the Dera was perceived as extending behind-the-scenes support to the Congress. In 2007, the support of the Dera was far more visible, but the Congress failed to form the government because it did badly in the Majha and Doaba regions.

In 2012, Ram Rahim chose to support individual candidates instead of any party. The Akali Dal-BJP came back to power for a second consecutive term in that election.

In 2017, the Dera backed the SAD-BJP, but the alliance lost the election, and Amarinder Singh returned as Chief Minister.

In Haryana, the Dera clearly threw its weight behind the BJP in the 2014 Assembly elections, acting as a force multiplier to the Narendra Modi wave nationwide, which powered the party to a clear majority for the first time in the state’s history. Several BJP MLAs made a beeline to the Dera to thank Ram Rahim after the results were declared.

Before Ram Rahim went to jail, senior leaders of all parties from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi, and Rajasthan would visit him to seek his support.