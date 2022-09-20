Experts highlight ways to create balance between tech, human relationships

The controversy regarding the alleged recording and leak of obscene videos by a hosteller at Chandigarh University has brought to focus back on the detrimental effects and impact of social media on the minds of adolescents and young adults.

Bullying, harassment, blackmail, low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression, are some of the many fallout of such events where some people share posts containing intimate photographs, personal stories, and comments without understanding the privacy concerns or the consequences of their actions.

Dr Rahul Chakravarty, an MD in Psychiatry and president of the Association of Resident Doctors PGI, on Monday said that nearly 30 per cent of patients are young adults seeking consultation for anxiety, depression, feeling lost and lonely and sometimes are under peer pressure to conform to peer pressure, “We prefer to confine ourselves. Even with friends we are isolated. And this need for constant validation from peers and the impulsive nature can make them cross a line, leading to several complications. The way forward is to build a strong network of friends, get family support, constant guidance from teachers and experts on how to use social media and knowing its many fallouts. Participation in sports, creative activities, social events, physical interactions, and a conscious effort to limit time spent on mobiles and social media helps,” said Chakravarty.

The role of education institutes, teachers, and experts, added Dr Nitin Gupta, a psychiatrist and former faculty member in the Department of Psychiatry, GMCH-32, is paramount. Experts, Gupta said, must conduct regular workshops on campus to educate students on the correct use of social media, mobile apps etc. “We have many young adults coming to us with emotional problems, anxiety, depression. Many young people feel left out due to the pressure of conformity. Covid has increased the use of mobiles and despite the situation improving, the usage continues to be higher than normal and its misuse also higher,” added Gupta.

Atul Khanna, director of Durga Das Foundation at Strawberry Fields High School, said educationists need to step up to address the issues of mental health in young people, especially after the pandemic. “The paradigm in education has changed. We have to move beyond focusing on alphabets and numbers and focus on helping them cope with the changes in society, pressure of peers, the social media onslaught, and how its misuse can prove to be detrimental to our physical, emotional and mental health. We have regular workshops by experts on cybercrime, sex education, proper use of social media, sites that need to be avoided etc. We have counsellors who guide students not to be intimidated but come forward and share their concerns with their parents and teachers. These efforts are an integral part of the education system,” added Khanna.