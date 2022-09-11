scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Experts from India, overseas deliberate latest innovations in endoscopy

Delegates from India and overseas attended the course. Dr Kaushal added, “These newer techniques minimise approach-related morbidity of open procedures without destabilizing the spine.”

“Our aim is to train doctors in spinal endoscopic procedures including newer and evolving techniques,” said Dr Mohinder Kaushal, a pioneer in the field of endoscopic spine surgery. He was speaking at the 13th Live and Cadaveric Spine Endoscopic Course 2022 recently organised by Trinity Hospital, Zirakpur, in association with GMCH-32, under the aegis of the World Endoscopic Spine Surgery Society (WESS).

According to Prof Mahesh Sharma, head, Department of Anatomy, and Prof Rohit Jindal from the Orthopedics Department, the programme is designed to apprise the technique of Trans/Interlaminar Endoscopy such as Arthrospine Duo, UBE, and Endoscopic Minimal Invasive PLIF/TLIF Fusion. Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy (UBE) or True Spine Arthroscopy (TAS) Technique being percutaneous causes minimal injury to the surrounding normal muscles and tissues, this leads to faster recovery, less post-operative pain, and early mobilization of the patient in a daycare setting.

Delegates were given hands-on training on the latest techniques, during the Cadavers workshop.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:39:14 am
