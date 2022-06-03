Experts disagree with MP Kher, say flyovers not the best way to fix city’s traffic issue

While Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, in a press conference on Wednesday, reiterated that the city needs flyovers to improve traffic congestion, several urban planning experts and architects say otherwise. “Having flyovers will not serve to ease traffic congestion but would make the city gridlocked and jammed”, they said while also saying that the focus should be towards cities that are pulling down existing flyovers.

During the conference, Kher pitched for flyovers, deeming it as the solution behind traffic congestion. “People who come from Zirakpur side and get stuck in traffic know the pain they suffer every day…Definitely the heritage points of the city may not be touched, but flyovers are the solution and centre was even ready for one in the city,” she said.

However, many experts have an opinion against this and are asking why can’t “we learn from practices abroad when we are a planned city.”

Former Chief Architect Sumeet Kaur said, “Flyovers are a tested failure. Many cities are razing them and coming up with other alternatives. A flyover will make commute easy from point A to point B but the entire traffic will come at point B and then cause another bottleneck. Rather than focusing on solution for moving cars, we should look at solutions for moving people. We should not think about flyovers as a long term solution”.

The administration must have a larger vision to deal with the traffic problem, she added.

“Why can’t we adopt the best practices abroad? Everything has been well planned in our city. Just adding 30 to 40 electric buses does not solve the traffic problem. We must look at changing the mindset and vision of people also,” Kaur said.

Paveela Bali, an activist and an environmentalist said, “Building flyovers is not going to solve anything rather it will invite more traffic…Measures should be taken to minimise traffic on road which can be achieved in simple and effective ways.”

“If our planners think that flyovers are a sure-shot solution to the traffic problem in fast-growing cities, they may be wrong. Flyovers across the world, including in south-east Asian cities, have proved to be major disasters. Today, these cities are tearing down these concrete structures,” she said.

“The use of public transportation is one of the most obvious solutions to reduce the impact of traffic congestions and we have to upgrade our public transportation so that everyone can effectively and efficiently use them without discomfort. Why would one leave their luxury car to travel in a bus that is uncomfortable? Well everyone does so in Europe, Singapore and other areas,” she added.

While talking about ways to improve traffic during peak hours, she said, “Advanced traffic advisory is a system that can be used to provide real-time monitoring of the traffic on the roads. There is a need for practical innovative systems, and variable lane capacity management is one such system. This system helps in improving the efficiency of congested highways. Moreover, many cities all over the world are levying entry tax at certain times of the day and also when one wants to enter into a main area of the city, such steps can help on reducing the traffic.”

Surinder Bahga, former nominated councillor and an architect, said that introducing pedestrian subways and introducing mass transport systems is the need of the hour.

“A mass transport system for the city comprising ‘urban buses’ with low platforms as the first mode of public transportation should be introducted. The system of ‘urban buses’ was also suggested by Le Corbusier earlier in 1962. But even if it is implemented now, the future deterioration can be saved. The buses are proposed to be run along the flanks of major arterial roads with stations located next to the signalled intersections for safe and efficient dispersal of commuters. When realised, the dual system is likely to cater to 50 per cent of the transportation requirements of Chandigarh and the surrounding areas in the next 25 years,” he said.