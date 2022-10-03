Experts and social workers honoured for empowering hearing-impaired students

To recognise their efforts in empowering hearing-impaired students, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, at a function held in Rohtak recently, honoured selected social workers, experts and scientists.

The awards were instituted by the Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment (HWSPSHI) to honour the experts from different fields for their efforts for social inclusion of deaf learners and for serving as promoter of the interests of the deaf community on various platforms.

The Governor honoured social worker Sharad Goel, artist Bhavna, Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh, an expert of deaf affairs Pallavi and multimedia expert Himanshu Kansal, who is himself hearing-impaired.

Dr Alka Rao, principal scientist of CSIR-IMTech — a research institute of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Chandigarh, was honoured for her outstanding contribution in development of Indian sign language-enabled high quality digital educational resources for science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects in consonance with contemporary learning practices leading to holistic empowerment.

To offer higher education in science, technology and engineering to hearing-impaired students, the scientists of CSIR-IMTech had earlier initiated a process to prepare content that would help them excel in areas that were out of their reach.

In an event in March this year, HWSPSHI chairperson, Dr Sharanjeet Kaur, had pointed out extreme challenges hearing-impaired students have to face due to lack of accessible content for them.