Expelled from Congress, former two-time councillor joins AAP

Almost three years after he was expelled from the Congress, former two-time councillor Chander Mukhi Sharma joined the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) on Monday. Sharma’s joining took place in Delhi in the presence of AAP leaders on Monday morning.

Sharma’s joining comes a year before Chandigarh is to see Municipal Corporation elections. City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said that Sharma was already expelled from the party in December 2016.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sharma said that he had been working for the Congress for the last 40 years.

“I will just say that Pawan Bansal forced me to quit the party. Despite having a clean image, I was not heard in the party. I was feeling suffocated and that is why I joined AAP,” he said.

When asked if he will be contesting the MC elections to be held next year, Sharma said, “That is not my priority. My aim is to strengthen the AAP in the city and that I will be doing. To work for the city is my priority at the moment.”

Sharma, who has been the former president of NSUI, Youth Congress, general secretary (Chandigarh Congress) and consecutive two-time councillor, on Monday met AAP national organisation building team incharge and PAC member Durgesh Pathak in Delhi and joined the party.

Pathak welcomed Sharma in the party fold and expressed hope that Sharma will strengthen the party in Chandigarh.

AAP Chandigarh convenor Prem Garg announced that the AAP will contest all the seats in the next MC elections in the city and Sharma shall be nominated coordinator for MC elections.

Garg welcomed inclusion of Sharma in the AAP and said that many other leaders from other parties are in touch with him. He stated that AAP would assure a corruption-free MC with a promise of Delhi-like facilities of water, electricity, health and education.

In 2016 elections, Sharma was denied ticket in the civic polls. His brother then contested elections against Congress official candidate from that ward, H S Lucky, but both of them lost to the BJP candidate that time.

Sharma was expelled from the party when he raised a banner of revolt to make the city Congress unit “Pawan Bansal-free”. He was a loyalist of Congress leader Manish Tewari.

Sharma has always been vocal while being within the Congress. He had openly spoken against the company that was allotted the garbage processing plant during the Congress regime.

