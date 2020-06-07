Expedite work on farmer welfare schemes: Khattar to officers

The CM gave these instructions while presiding over the review meeting of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department here late Saturday evening. The CM gave these instructions while presiding over the review meeting of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department here late Saturday evening.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officers to prepare ‘Kisan Mitra Yojana’ as early as possible to ensure that farmers are able to get benefits of the welfare initiatives taken for those with a landholding of two acres or less. He also directed officers to expedite work on the Pashudhan Credit Card Scheme which is on the lines of the Kisan Credit Card in order to make Haryana a leading state in per capita production of milk in the country.

The CM gave these instructions while presiding over the review meeting of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department here late Saturday evening.

“While presenting the schemes, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Raja Sekhar Vundru apprised that the FMD + HS combined vaccine programme, which was started under the Livestock Development Programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to free the cow and buffalo from foot and mouth disease, has been successful and as a result, no cases of this disease have been reported for the past one year. The Central government has announced it as a pilot project under its National Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme. Haryana will get an additional grant of Rs 15 crore for this programme,” a state government spokesperson said Sunday.

“Director General Dr O P Chikkara said that there are about 36 lakh productive cattle in the state and the productivity of milk per capita is 1,087 grams. Haryana ranks first in milk production in the country followed by Punjab. Under the Pashudhan Credit Card Scheme, the cattle rearers will be given loan assistance up to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh for the livestock. This assistance will be given for buffalo, cow, sheep, goat, pig, chicken and broiler etc,” the spokesperson added.

“The Chief Minister said that every animal should be tagged, whether it is from a Gaushala or of an individual. The Chief Minister was apprised that the work on the website for providing tagging information online has almost been completed. Similarly, apart from Gaushalas, separate Nandishalas are also being constructed. For this, the model of Nandishals built at a low-cost in Banawali and Matana villages of Fatehabad district will be adopted. About Rs 15 lakh are spent on the construction of a Nandisala and this work is being done through the Haryana Livestock Development Board,” the spokesperson added.

There are about 16 lakh families in the state who have productive cattle. Every animal is being tagged. About four and a half lakh animals have been kept in the state’s gaushalas, of which 3,68,000 have been tagged. Around 8,400 animals have been sent to various Gaushalas during COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.