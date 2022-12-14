‘Expedite work, finish them on time’: Chandigarh Adviser chairs Master Plan meet

A MEETING regarding the implementation of Chandigarh Master Plan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Adviser Dharam Pal.

Tuesday’s meeting highlighted various development projects of Chandigarh, including the heritage conservation work of Capitol Complex, schools and colleges, upgradation of social infrastructure, physical infrastructure, development of villages, and also touched upon regional issues with neighbouring states.

Adviser Dharam Pal took stock of progress of all the ongoing as well as upcoming projects in Chandigarh.

As per details, plans of upgrading Chandigarh government houses into stay homes in order to promote tourism in the city has also been mooted.

The Adviser also announced the construction of ten new schools in the city to strengthen the education framework in the city.

The repair work on four schools will be taken up during this financial year and the construction of other schools would be taken up gradually, Dharam Pal said.

To strengthen the health infrastructure, the Adviser has directed the concerned authorities to expedite the work of creation and upgrading dispensaries into the health and wellness centres, and also start the work on creation of Advanced Centre of Infectious Diseases and Regional Trauma centre at GMCH 32.

Planning and Development of various pockets of Manimajra were also discussed.

Adviser stressed the need to take immediate action for development of longitudinal green belts and cycle tracks in the city, for which the planning department was directed to submit an action plan within a week.