Expedite projects under Master Plan: UT Adviser

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday, seeking updates on the implementation of various projects envisaged in the Master Plan 2031.

Projects related to commercial areas in Sectors 52 and 56 were discussed, wherein Pal directed to expedite the auctioning process of shopping complexes.

Other commercial projects such as Sub-City Center, Sector 34 redevelopment proposal, prototype urban renewal of neighbourhood shopping centres, Sector 11 were discussed. This apart, the transit oriented development along Vikas Marg, wholesale grain, fruit and vegetable market in Sector 39 were deliberated, wherein Pal categorically fixed the deliverables and timelines for speedy implementation of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031. Other projects related to housing, longitudinal green corridors, industrial areas were also contemplated.

The secretaries of all the concerned departments, commissioner of Municipal Corporation, estate officer, CEO CHB, chief architect and other officers from various departments were present.