Expedite demolition drives against illegal constructions: Panchkula DC to officers

Panchkula is set to see an increased number of demolition drives in the coming weeks, with the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner directing the departments concerned to expedite such drives against unauthorised construction in the district.

Presiding over the meeting of the District Task Force Committee regarding demolition of unauthorised construction in controlled areas and unauthorised colonies in urban areas of the district, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh termed unauthorised construction “a serious issue” and asked all the departments concerned to act promptly to keep a check on such activities.

The announcement came the same day the Panchkula Metropolitian Development Authority Bill was passed in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

In order to expedite the demolition process, the district also decided to give magisterial power to the departmental officers. Officers of the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department and the Municipal Corporation will now have magisterial powers.

Nodal officers of all other departments concerned have already been delegated magisterial powers.

Apart from the Town and Country Planning Department, PWD (B&R) and UHBVN, the police department too will play an important role in the demolition of illegal construction. The DC thus directed the police department to ensure timely deployment of police force on the demolition site as per schedule so that the protest raised by the people at the time of removal of illegal construction could be checked within the ambit of the law. Women police personnel will also be included in these police teams.

Vinay said that with a view to ensuring that the demolition drive is carried out in an effective manner, the in-charge of the police team should share his name and contact number with all the nodal officers of other departments concerned.