Expedite demolition drives against illegal constructions: Panchkula DC to officers

Panchkula is set to see an increased number of demolition drives in the coming weeks, with the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner directing the departments concerned to expedite such drives against unauthorised construction in the district.

Presiding over the meeting of the District Task Force Committee regarding demolition of unauthorised construction in controlled areas and unauthorised colonies in urban areas of the district, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh termed unauthorised construction “a serious issue” and asked all the departments concerned to act promptly to keep a check on such activities.

The announcement came the same day the Panchkula Metropolitian Development Authority Bill was passed in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

In order to expedite the demolition process, the district also decided to give magisterial power to the departmental officers. Officers of the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department and the Municipal Corporation will now have magisterial powers. Nodal officers of all other departments concerned have already been delegated magisterial powers.

Apart from the Town and Country Planning Department, PWD (B&R) and UHBVN, the police department too will play an important role in the demolition of illegal construction. The DC thus directed the police department to ensure timely deployment of police force on the demolition site as per schedule so that the protest raised by the people at the time of removal of illegal construction could be checked within the ambit of the law. Women police personnel will also be included in these police teams.

Vinay said that with a view to ensuring that the demolition drive is carried out in an effective manner, the in-charge of the police team should share his name and contact number with all the nodal officers of other departments concerned.

A review of complaints lodged by the District Town Planner with the police regarding illegal construction was also taken up, after which the nodal officer of the police department was directed to submit the details of FIRs registered in the cases related to illegal construction in the district in the last two years at the earliest.

As per the meeting, an emphasis on registering maximum number of FIRs will be given in the cases of illegal construction.

Directing the District Town Planner to increase the number of drives to demolish the illegal construction, Vinay asked the DTP to submit the schedule of demolition drives to be carried out in the district in the month of September at the earliest, so that the departments concerned could be be apprised of the same. He also directed the PWD (B&R) and the Municipal Corporation to carry out a campaign to remove illegal constructions in the areas falling under their jurisdictions. Host of anti-encroachment and demolition drives were carried out against illegal construction in the months of July and August across the Panchkula city by members of MC and police.

The demolition drives carried out in those months had demolished at least three illegal buildings and sealed four shops in Johluwal and Marranwala village and Pinjore-Nalagarh on NH-21A. Under the similar drive, six shops and one boundary wall at Barwala village and eight shops at Raipurrani village and Tibbi Majra were also demolished.

In the month of August, demolition drives were carried out at Bhogpur, Bakshiwala and Burj Kotian villages wherein, 10 DPCs, three temporary structures and four structures (two shops, one hotel and one club) were sealed.