Expect dry weather on Diwali,says Met dept

While the city woke up to rain on Thursday,there is no reason for the residents to worry about a wet Diwali,assured the Met Department.
The weather would remain absolutely dry on Sunday. People need not worry about a downpour on Diwali, said Surendra Paul,Director of Chandigarh Meteorological Centre. Todays rainfall should not deter the festive spirit. Revellers can go ahead with celebrations with no trouble from the skies, he added.
However,residents must be geared up for a fall in temperature. With a nine degrees dip in maximum temperature on Thursday,the mercury is set to fall further. After 24 hours,the temperature will dip. Mornings and evening will be colder, said Paul.
The minimum temperature on Thursday was 15.9 C with a 6.6 mm rainfall. Western disturbances from Jammu and Kashmir are responsible for the sudden rainfall with some contribution from cyclonic movements in central parts of the country, said Paul.
While the city can look forward to a dry Diwali,cloudy skies are expected later. The Met department has predicted rainfall for three days after November 4.
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App