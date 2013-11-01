Expect dry weather on Diwali,says Met dept

While the city woke up to rain on Thursday,there is no reason for the residents to worry about a wet Diwali,assured the Met Department.

The weather would remain absolutely dry on Sunday. People need not worry about a downpour on Diwali, said Surendra Paul,Director of Chandigarh Meteorological Centre. Todays rainfall should not deter the festive spirit. Revellers can go ahead with celebrations with no trouble from the skies, he added.

However,residents must be geared up for a fall in temperature. With a nine degrees dip in maximum temperature on Thursday,the mercury is set to fall further. After 24 hours,the temperature will dip. Mornings and evening will be colder, said Paul.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 15.9 C with a 6.6 mm rainfall. Western disturbances from Jammu and Kashmir are responsible for the sudden rainfall with some contribution from cyclonic movements in central parts of the country, said Paul.

While the city can look forward to a dry Diwali,cloudy skies are expected later. The Met department has predicted rainfall for three days after November 4.

