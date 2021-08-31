Expanding Mohali MC jurisdiction: Ruling dispensation eyes polls, oppn slams move

The move to include more areas for the expansion of Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction could take more time. The ruling dispensation is in a hurry to complete the work before the Assembly elections to cash in on the new areas while the opposition is saying that the expansion plan could prove to be expensive.

In June, the MC had brought an agenda item in the House meeting to include areas of Sector 91, 92, Sector 82, Sector 66A, Sector 74, Balongi, Barmajra and Baryali. Apart from this, the bulk market Phase 11 and area of Sectors 116, 117, 118, 119 (TDI) would also be taken within the MC’s jurisdiction.

MC Commissioner Kamal Garg told The Indian Express that the agenda item was already under the consideration of the local bodies department and the department had asked the MC to provide the revenue records of all the areas which are to be included within the MC jurisdiction.

When asked how much time this process could take, the commissioner said that it would not take a long time.

The opposition councillors said that the inclusion of new areas in the MC limit is only an election-related exercise as the ruling dispensation wants to take advantage but otherwise it shall be a costly affair for the MC to spend money to develop the new areas.

Azad group’s councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari said that they have been opposing the decision from day one as it is more about politics than development.

“We need money to develop the new areas. For that, the MC must generate more revenue. At this time, it seems that inclusion of more areas in the MC jurisdiction shall be a costly affair,” Patwari added.