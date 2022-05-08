Exotic wood duck, pheasant successfully breed, lay eggs; hatching awaited

AFTER THE successful breeding of the exotic budgerigars, pairs of wood ducks, golden pheasants, and yellow golden pheasants were successfully paired and laid eggs at walk-through aviary at Nagar Van.

Though the development brings a smile on the faces for UT forest and wildlife officers, a sense of nervousness also prevails, as they await the successful hatching of the eggs.

At least 12 eggs were picked and put in the incubator for the artificial hatching. The eggs were shifted to the incubator for hatching as some were destroyed by the pairs – an expected process during the course of hatching.

Mid-March to mid-April is the ideal mating period for wood ducks, while and April to June is the season for the pheasants. In December last year, a pair of budgerigars successfully bred and hatched.

“Pairs of two exotic species – wood duck and pheasant – were successfully paired and laid eggs in the Bird Park. We are excited and eager to see the hatching of chicks out of these eggs. As the pairs had damaged some of the eggs, we picked a dozen eggs of both species and put these in an incubator for artificial hatching. We left many eggs with the pairs for natural hatching. The eggs were picked in a scientific way. The hatching of these exotic birds in natural and artificial processes in captivity is a subject of research and test for us. The eggs were shifted to the incubator in the guidance of experts,” Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forest, UT, said.

The incubation period of a wood duck ranges from 28 to 32 days. The incubation period of pheasants is 22 to 23 days. Both the species lay around 8 to 12 eggs in one go.

There are a total of 840 exotic birds kept in the aviary including blue, yellow, red and green macaws, rainbow lorikeet, swainson’s lorikeet, sun parakeet, jandaya parakeet, etc. These birds belong to at least 45 bird species.

The aviary was inaugurated by the First Lady Savita Kovind on November 16, last year. The aviary is among a few walk-through aviaries in India. Monday and Tuesday were selected for keeping the aviary shut for necessary maintenance. The aviary’s timing was also extended for entry till 6 pm for summer season. The entry time is 10am.