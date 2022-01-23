Chandigarh: Exotic birds shifted to hospital to protect them from cold

A FEW exotic bird species kept at Walk Through Bird Aviary in Nagar Van were shifted to the bird hospital which was turned into a warm enclosure for protecting them from the harsh winter. The shifted exotic birds include blue and yellow macaw, red and green macaw, rainbow lorikeet and swainson’s lorikeet.

“The UT wildlife department has installed wooden nests in the enclosures of other exotic birds. All the cages are covered from the top in a systematic manner. Hence the birds can also enjoy their surroundings. Certain exotic bird species are vulnerable to the winter. These species need extra precautions. We have installed heaters in the bird hospital,” said Debendra Dalai, Chief Wildlife Warden, UT.

Sources said certain exotic birds are not averse to the harsh winters of India. These need extra precautions. In Chhatbir zoo too, extra care is being given to all captive animals and birds.

The Bird Park had been closed to the visitors for the past couple of weeks in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19. There are around 840 exotic birds of at least 45 bird species in the Bird Park. The Walk Through Aviary was inaugurated by First Lady Savita Kovind on November 16.