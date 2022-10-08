Exit will take time, bear traffic congestion for 30-40 minutes after the event: Adviser

“Bear the traffic congestion after the Air Force Day’s air show tomorrow at least for 40 minutes as exit will take time,” UT Adviser Dharam Pal said Friday, explaining that congestion is bound to take place for some time due to “civilian and VVIP movement with around 40,000 people dispersing from the Sukhna Lake at one point (of time)”.

There will be around 35,000 people, 2,000 VIPs, 1,000 eminent citizens and 2,000 other officials, staff will be at the Sukhna Lake for the air show.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other dignitaries will be there for the event.

While speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “In fact, there is one road when you come out of the lake. So the VVIP movement will be there on the golf course stretch and then at the same time even general public would be coming out from the venue after the event. So, for about 30-40 minutes, people will have to bear the traffic congestion.”

He added, “I will ensure that within 40 minutes, the traffic is mostly cleared. Chandigarh has never seen such a big event in the past, so a bit of hiccups will be there but we will clear the traffic soon.”

Pal also said that the event may not cause much of a problem in the morning, as it a Saturday, which is an off day for most.

“It won’t be much of a problem because tomorrow otherwise is a holiday. But, yes, for movement of people, a bit of congestion would be there as I said during the evening,” he said.

On Thursday, severe traffic congestion was witnessed as the IT park route to the lake was entirely closed and the entire traffic was coming on the Madhya Marg. People had to face long traffic jams.

Analysed the issues cropped up yesterday, says UT Adviser

UT Adviser Dharam Pal reviewed the issues that cropped up on Thursday.

He said, “We did a detailed analysis of events and have decided that cameras are allowed. There was no such instruction at all that cameras won’t be allowed. I don’t know from where this came. So we have passed orders that after thorough checking, the cameras will be allowed.”

He specified that “even though there were water hydrants, yet they will make sure that water is made available properly. Not just this, even at the CITCO stall, I have directed officers to make the facility of water available.”

CTU bus service will be there for general public at these routes

With 358 Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses being pressed into service to ferry visitors to the lake and the Thursday event throwing normal life out of gear, the transport department has made sure that during the time it will ferry visitors from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At some routes, CTU buses will be available for normal service.

On the ISBT-17 to Kharar route, there will be five buses on all stops with 30 minutes’ frequency.

For the ISBT-43 to Dera Bassi via ISBT-17, 32 hospital, Zirakpur, there will be five buses with 30 minutes’ frequency. For the ISBT 43 to IT park via Madhya Marg, Housing Board route, there will be seven buses with 20 minutes’ frequency. Also, for the ISBT 43 to PGIMER via ISBT 17, 16 hospital route, there will be 10 buses with 10 minutes’ frequency with all stops and (ISBT-43 to Khuda Lahora via 16 hospital, PGI), again there will be 10 buses with 10 minutes’ frequency.

For the Maloya to Ramdarbar via ISBT 43 route, there will be five buses with 30 minutes’ frequency and for Maloya to Ramdarbar via ISBT-17 route, there will be five buses with 30 minutes’ frequency.

This will be between 10.30 am and 7.30 pm when the buses are pressed into service to ferry visitors to the air show.