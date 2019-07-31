Existing hotlines sufficient, says Chandigarh DGP on common helpline numbers for noise pollution

A week after Punjab and Haryana High Court issued directions to establish a common helpline for Tricity in Chandigarh to address the complaints over noise pollution, DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal said the existing police control room along with the emergency numbers are sufficient to deal with it.

“The existing police control room along with emergency number, 100, and new emergency number, 112, is sufficient to deal with all kinds of noise pollution complaints in Chandigarh. 112, a common number for all kind of emergency services, will become fully functional before August 15. Complaints will be forwarded to concerned control room by our police officers. We have started the process to provide a noise-monitoring device or decibel meter to each PCR van for the convenience of cops to check the level of noise,” DGP Sanjay Baniwal said.

“The guidelines of the special committee will be studied thoroughly,” he said.

‘112’ is a single emergency number introduced for dealing with all kinds of emergency services including police, fire, health and disaster management.

The directive was the part of guidelines suggested by a committee of lawyers headed by Senior Advocate Manmohan Lal Sarin. The directives were issued on July 22.

Sarin said, “A common helpline is a need of the hour. We recommended a common helpline after getting the consent of representatives of all concerned states. They included UT Senior Standing Counsel Pankaj Jain, Additional Advocate General Haryana, Deepak Balyan and Senior DAG Punjab, Shireesh Gupta. There are instances when people in the silence zone of Chandigarh approached UT cops about the noise coming from the side of Punjab and the UT policemen were helpless to redress the problem.”