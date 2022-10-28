Executive committee elections of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council held

The elections for the executive committee of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) were concluded on Friday and saw 109 of the 122 elected departmental representatives casting their votes to select five members.

Of the 109 votes that were cast, one vote was later found to be invalid, leaving the total number of votes cast to 108.

Of the 108 franchises cast, Prakhar Sharma from the University Institute of Legal Studies got the highest number of votes at 50, followed by Lakshay Verma from the Anthropology department who got 38 votes, Chetan Goyal from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences who got 36 votes, Manrajpreet Singh from Institute of Educational Technology and Vocational Education, who got 31 votes and Nighat Aujla from the Geography department, who got 28 votes.

While Prakhar and Lakshay are members of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing, Chetan and Manrajpreet belong to Panjab University Student’s Union (PUSU). Nighat is from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is the Congress’ youth wing.

On Friday, there was a tie in votes between Nighat and Prince Thakur from the University Institute of Applied Management Studies (UIAMS), with both cornering 28 votes each. The university administration then decided to hold a tie-breaker with the help of two chits with names of both the contenders being put inside a container. Later, the chit containing Nighat’s name was drawn and he was selected as the fifth member.