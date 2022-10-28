scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Executive committee elections of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council held

Of the 109 votes that were cast, one vote was later found to be invalid, leaving the total number of votes cast to 108.

Panjab University (File)

The elections for the executive committee of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) were concluded on Friday and saw 109 of the 122 elected departmental representatives casting their votes to select five members.

Of the 109 votes that were cast, one vote was later found to be invalid, leaving the total number of votes cast to 108.

Of the 108 franchises cast, Prakhar Sharma from the University Institute of Legal Studies got the highest number of votes at 50, followed by Lakshay Verma from the Anthropology department who got 38 votes, Chetan Goyal from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences who got 36 votes, Manrajpreet Singh from Institute of Educational Technology and Vocational Education, who got 31 votes and Nighat Aujla from the Geography department, who got 28 votes.

While Prakhar and Lakshay are members of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing, Chetan and Manrajpreet belong to Panjab University Student’s Union (PUSU). Nighat is from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is the Congress’ youth wing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
More from Chandigarh

On Friday, there was a tie in votes between Nighat and Prince Thakur from the University Institute of Applied Management Studies (UIAMS), with both cornering 28 votes each. The university administration then decided to hold a tie-breaker with the help of two chits with names of both the contenders being put inside a container. Later, the chit containing Nighat’s name was drawn and he was selected as the fifth member.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 10:25:24 pm
Next Story

Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray slam Maharashtra govt as TATA-Airbus project goes to Gujarat

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement