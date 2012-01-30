The family of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Ranjit Singh,who committed suicide after he was allegedly booked under a false bribery case has accused the Punjab Police of not registering a case against the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday,Manjit Kaur,widow of Ranjit Singh,said: The inquiry committee submitted its report on October 1 in which they acquitted my husband and found SP Vigilance along with her reader guilty of bribery and acting in a biased manner. Over three months have passed and police are yet to register a case against the accused who continue to roam free. Now we have approached the Court to get justice for my husband.

Manjit Kaur,who claimed that she would be leaving the country on Monday along with her family,alleged that they were yet to receive pension benefits despite her husband being found innocent. She also alleged that they have not received police protection as per the committee recommendations and have been living under a constant threat since the incident.

The committee formed by the government,comprising of Manavsi Kumar,Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner,and Harpreet Sidhu,Inspector General,had concluded that Ranjit Singh was wrongly trapped.

When contacted,SAS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) GPS Bhullar said,We have not received any recommendations from the concerned officers and we will act as per the recommendations whenever we receive them.

Despite repeated attempts SP Amandeep Kaur could not be contacted.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App