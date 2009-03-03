Excise officer caught while taking bribe,arrested

The Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO),Panchkula,was arrested on Monday after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribe from a businessman.
The Panchkula Vigilance department arrested C H Goyal on the complaint of Sunil Kawar,who runs a firm,S K Enterprise,in Sector 25,Panchkula.
Sunil Kawar was to get the sales tax assessment of his firm done by the ETO who demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000. The deal was finally fixed and it was decided that Kawar would pay Rs 5,000 in instalments,before and after the work, said an official with the department,on condition of anonymity.
Kawar went to the mini secretariat in Sector 1 today. While he was handing over Rs 5,000,the team arrested the ETO, added the official.
While a case has been registered,Goyal will be produced in court on Tuesday.
