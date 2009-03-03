Follow Us:
Excise officer caught while taking bribe,arrested

The Excise and Taxation Officer,Panchkula,was arrested on Monday after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribe from a businessman.

Written by Express News Service | Panchkula | Published: March 3, 2009 4:08:19 am
The Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO),Panchkula,was arrested on Monday after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribe from a businessman.

The Panchkula Vigilance department arrested C H Goyal on the complaint of Sunil Kawar,who runs a firm,S K Enterprise,in Sector 25,Panchkula.

Sunil Kawar was to get the sales tax assessment of his firm done by the ETO who demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000. The deal was finally fixed and it was decided that Kawar would pay Rs 5,000 in instalments,before and after the work, said an official with the department,on condition of anonymity.

Kawar went to the mini secretariat in Sector 1 today. While he was handing over Rs 5,000,the team arrested the ETO, added the official.

While a case has been registered,Goyal will be produced in court on Tuesday.

