Excise earns `77.03 cr from e-auction of 16 left-out liquor vends

In the second opening of e-tenders after operationalisation of the new policy for the excise policy year 2022-23, the Excise and Taxation Department received a total of 27 bids electronically against 16 left-out liquor vends/licensing units having a reserve price of Rs 62.59 crore.

According to the department, they collected a total revenue of Rs 77.03 crore from these 16 liquor vends in the shape of licence fee, registering an increase of approximately 23.06% over the reserve price. In comparison to the last year bid amount, the department received an increase of approximately 19%.

“In totality, 88 liquor vends/ licensing units having a reserve price of Rs 407.59 crore have been allotted and the department collected a total revenue of Rs 497.91 crore in the shape of licence fees, registering an increase of approximately 22.15% over the reserve price,” it was said.

Rs 94.50 lakh in the form of non-refundable participation fee was collected from these 16 vends and in totality Rs 5.91 crore in the form of non-refundable participation fee was collected from 88 vends. During the second round, Rs 6.87 crore has been received for vend code no. 47 at Sector 37-D market against a reserve price of Rs 5.30 crore. In another two vends, an increase of 30% over the reserve price has been received.

An analysis of the successful bidders revealed that no single entity got allotment of more than 10 vends.

The opening of e-tenders/ financial bids took place in the presence of Harjeet Singh Sandhu, PCS, Assistant Estate Officer-cum-Observer, UT, Chandigarh.

After the success in the first and second round of bidding, the department is in the process of publishing tenders for the third round of bidding in the month of April 2022 itself.